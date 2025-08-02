Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 529,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,896,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 23.2% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

