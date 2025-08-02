Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Five9 alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Five9

Five9 Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Five9 has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 269.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Five9 had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $81,764.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,594.83. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $50,847.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,515.04. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,866 shares of company stock valued at $913,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in Five9 by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,228,000 after buying an additional 1,396,496 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,649,000 after buying an additional 353,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Five9 by 292.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,679,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,745,000 after buying an additional 1,996,628 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,140,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,122,000 after buying an additional 266,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Five9 by 6.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,098,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,961,000 after buying an additional 127,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.