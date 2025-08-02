Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM) Stock Holdings Cut by Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. lessened its position in Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Fortuna Mining makes up 0.7% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings in Fortuna Mining were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Fortuna Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Fortuna Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Mining from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Fortuna Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Fortuna Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.85. Fortuna Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $290.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Fortuna Mining had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

