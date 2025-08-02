Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,846 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 929.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FOX by 55.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. Fox Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

