Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GEL. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
Genesis Energy Stock Performance
Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $377.35 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genesis Energy Company Profile
Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.
