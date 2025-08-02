Gibson Energy FY2025 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEI. TD Securities downgraded Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.59.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$25.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.63 and a twelve month high of C$26.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.04. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Senior Officer David Bruce Gosse purchased 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,992.50. Also, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 15,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,900.00. Insiders acquired a total of 19,460 shares of company stock worth $436,982 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.47%.

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

