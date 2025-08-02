Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Global Industrial by 187.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Global Industrial by 954.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Global Industrial by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

