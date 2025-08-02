Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Global Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80.
Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Global Industrial
Global Industrial Company Profile
Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.
