Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after acquiring an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,431,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,137 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,704,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 40,826 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 363,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $27.61 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.73 million, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $160.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GDEN

About Golden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.