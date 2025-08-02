Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after acquiring an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,431,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,137 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,704,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 40,826 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 363,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Golden Entertainment Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $27.61 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.73 million, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.83.
Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
