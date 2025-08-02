GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 173.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,720 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESRT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,539,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

