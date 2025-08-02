Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 6,220 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.