Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $111.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

