Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 73,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 102,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $283,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,932. This represents a 39.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCSG. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

HCSG stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $946.40 million, a P/E ratio of 93.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

