Helium Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Helium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.0% of Helium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $4,623,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $553.88 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $574.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

