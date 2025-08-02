Helium Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Helium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

