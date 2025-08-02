Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Elios Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 869,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after buying an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 356,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

