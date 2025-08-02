Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $214.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.89 and a 200-day moving average of $210.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

