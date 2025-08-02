HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $22,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in HSBC by 739.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $3,998,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $443,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

HSBC stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

