Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.75.

Hubbell Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $426.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $299.42 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

