Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 52.4% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,230.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,661.30. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 3.4%

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $269.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $293.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.