Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

HII has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.38.

NYSE:HII opened at $269.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.11 and its 200-day moving average is $216.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $293.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the sale, the director owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

