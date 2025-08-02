IFG Advisory LLC Buys 47,553 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,248,000 after buying an additional 1,232,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after buying an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 17.1%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.