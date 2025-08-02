IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 2.2%

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $177.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $185.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.96.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.