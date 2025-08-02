IFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $435.72 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $435.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

