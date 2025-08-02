IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of JNK opened at $96.35 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

