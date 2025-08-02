IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

