IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of VGT opened at $674.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $705.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $652.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $603.77.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

