IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.2% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $39,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $553.88 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $574.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $544.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.73.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

