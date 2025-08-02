Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stock Holdings Lifted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $145.10 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.16.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

