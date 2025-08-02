Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $553.88 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $574.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $544.01 and a 200-day moving average of $510.73.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.