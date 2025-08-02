Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s 8th Largest Position

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $269,253,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSP opened at $181.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

