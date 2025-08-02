Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.1% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,465,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,948,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,801,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after buying an additional 492,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 660.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 500,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after buying an additional 434,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.79.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,900. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

