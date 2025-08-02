iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Trimmed by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,654,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 12.0% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,832,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $666,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $81.72 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.27.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

