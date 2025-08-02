iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,262 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,443,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,217,000.

IEFA stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

