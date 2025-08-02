iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Helium Advisors LLC

Helium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.9% of Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

