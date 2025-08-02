iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Increased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 586.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 826,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,959 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $62,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,443,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,005,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,217,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

