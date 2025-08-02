iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

