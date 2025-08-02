iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lessened by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

