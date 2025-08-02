iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,549,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises 5.3% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $83,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

EWY stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $74.36.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

