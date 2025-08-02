iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,074,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,598 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $535,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.