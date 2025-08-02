iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Cut by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.11 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

