iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is TIAA Trust National Association’s 9th Largest Position

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,031,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,664 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.76% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $733,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,311,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $431.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $448.79. The company has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

