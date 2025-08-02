iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,901,000 after buying an additional 157,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,228,000 after buying an additional 202,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after buying an additional 402,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $431.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $448.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.34. The company has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

