iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

