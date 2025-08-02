iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Increased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $132.83 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.