iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Increased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $133.93 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

