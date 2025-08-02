iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.2%

SOXX opened at $237.24 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $250.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.75.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.4833 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

