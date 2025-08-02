iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $177.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.43 and its 200 day moving average is $156.96. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $185.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

