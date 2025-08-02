iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 642.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $177.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.96. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $185.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

