Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys 24,152 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2,236.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.36.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNG opened at $238.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.42 and its 200 day moving average is $229.34.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

