Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $4.57 Million in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,484,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $468.83 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.24 and a 1-year high of $514.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.23 and a 200-day moving average of $408.13.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by $1.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

